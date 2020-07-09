‘No visitor’ policy resumes at Wesley Healthcare starting Friday 1 p.m, at Ascension Via Christi Saturday 8 a.m

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – , Wesley Healthcare announced Thursday they will be returning to full visitor restrictions – meaning no visitors in general – at Wesley Medical Center and Wesley Woodlawn Hospital & ER beginning 1 p.m. Friday, July 10 due to the continued rising rates of COVID-19 infections in Sedgwick County and across Kansas.

No visitors will be allowed to enter the Wesley Healthcare hospitals except for:

One-to-two parents or guardians for infants and pediatric patients.

One parent or guardian overnight for pediatric patients or neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) babies

One support person for laboring mothers and new moms

One support person for patients with disabilities or impairments warranting assistance

One patient advocate pre-/post-surgery

In a news release, Wesley Healthcare stated those who qualify for these exceptions will be screened and masked upon entry. Any visitor who screens positive for a respiratory illness will not be allowed to enter. There will be no exceptions to this rule. Some exceptions may be allowed for end-of-life situations or extenuating circumstances, and will be approved on a case-by-case basis prior to granting access.

Wesley Healthcare will continue to perform scheduled surgeries and procedures, and all surgical patients are being tested in advance for COVID-19 to ensure that the risk of infection for other patients and staff remains minimal. Scheduled health screenings will also continue without interruption.

Ascension Via Christi also announced Thursday that they will be enacting a no-visitor policy starting 8 a.m. on Saturday. Ascension Via Christi’s Wichita hospitals said they have re-enacted visitation restrictions as the incidence of COVID-19 continues to be on the increase.

In a news release, Ascension Via Christi said, as of 8 a.m. Saturday, the hospital will no longer allow any visitation except for in the following units, where one visitor will be allowed:

Labor and delivery

Newborn Intensive Care Unit, Pediatrics and Pediatric Intensive Care Unit

Pre- and Post-operative Care

End-of-life situations will be addressed on a case-by-case basis

All other visitation is limited to virtual visitation at this time.