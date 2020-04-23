Non-congregate housing an option for Kansas counties with a peak in COVID-19 cases

LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) – Counties in Kansas are preparing to take on more cases and provide options to those who may have a positive case in the household.

It’s called non-congregate housing. It’s an initiative Governor Laura Kelly is focusing on for communities who are seeing a peak in positive COVID-19 cases.

“These would be potential family members of individuals who may have been exposed and so we’re trying to isolate those families so that there’s a less vulnerable situation of them contracting the virus,” said Seward County Community College President Ken Trzaska.

Ford, Finney, Lyons and Seward County are creating plans to implement these housing options if it becomes a need for the county. Many officials say they are reaching out to community colleges and hotels to assist.

“We have 72 rooms that we have prepared to begin to have the ability to mobilize those families on campus,” said Trzaska.

Seward County Community College is even providing food for those who have to stay.

The governor has the National Guard ready to help counties with testing, food deliveries, and housing assistance if the need arises.

“The guard is one of the many resources available that we can use to support counties as needed,” said Governor Laura Kelly.

While the National Guard may be around the communities, officials say not to be alarmed, as they are there to help out.

