Local non-essential businesses that stay open could be charged and face fines

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita and Sedgwick County have been getting complaints about non-essential businesses that are ignoring stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

Similar orders from the County and the governor allow essential businesses to stay open while non-essential businesses are to stop operations until the orders are lifted.

Agencies that have been getting complaints about violations include the Wichita Police Department, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, the Sedgwick County Health Department, and the Sedgwick County District ATtorney’s Office.

The agencies say that contacting and educating the businesses has been largely successful. The Sedgwick County Metropolitan Area Building and Construction Department (MABCD) delivered notices to area companies who have been determined as non-essential but continuing to operate.

The agencies released a joint statement Thursday saying they expect the companies who receive the letter will understand and comply.

Multiple Agency StatementDownload

If violations continue after the receipt of a letter from the Health Department, the business can be charged with a class-A misdemeanor and face fines or other penalties.

The agencies say the stay-at-home orders are essential to protect the community from the spread of the virus.

To report a violation, click here.

To learn more about essential businesses or to request an essential business form click here.

