North-Central Kansas pharmacy hitting the road with extra COVID-19 vaccine doses

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — Too many COVID-19 vaccine doses, not enough arms to put them in, that is the situation S&S Drug in Beloit, Kansas found themselves in recently. The north-central Kansas community has been able to successfully vaccinate all residents that wanted a shot, so the local pharmacy is hitting the road to help vaccinate other communities.

But how is that possible?

“First of all, we are part of the Federal Pharmacy Partner Program it’s the federal program that allocates vaccines directly to pharmacies we are currently not allocated any of our vaccines through the state or the KDHE,” said S&S Drug Pharmacist Chris Mondero.

The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program (FRP) ran by the CDC is meant to get local and national pharmacies involved in the COVID-19 distribution process. The CDC plans to have over 40,000 pharmacies nationwide enrolled in the program according to their website.

The program has been a success for the town of Beloit which has just over 3,000 residents.

“With having S&S drug being able to vaccinate our area, we also have our local health department who has been very proactive on vaccinating you know our individuals in our area,” said S&S Drug business manager Heather Johnson.

S&S will be holding two vaccine clinics in Manhattan at the Holiday Inn at 1641 Anderson Avenue. The first will be on Thursday, April 1st that will run from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The second vaccination clinic will be held Friday, April 2nd from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

