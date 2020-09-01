Northwest Kansas sees a surge in domestic violence reports, the pandemic believed to be a trigger

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Kelly announced Monday that nearly $5.5 million dollars will go toward domestic violence and sexual assault programs.

The city of Hays and northwest Kansas has seen an onslaught of domestic violence reports since the start of the pandemic.

The pandemic has created added stressors for many people. Unemployment, financial burdens, isolation, and the virus itself are all factors that domestic violence advocates believe triggered a rise in cases.

Options: Domestic and Sexual Violence Services is an organization that fights to help victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse.

Primarily based in Hays, they cover 18 counties.

They have seen a 42% increase in calls to their hotline since the start of the pandemic.

The staff has taken 492 calls in five months. That’s more than they had all of last year. 80% of those calls came from the city of Hays alone.

“We knew that the increase in domestic violence was probably going to happen, and we’re starting to see that now,” said Don Scheibler, Hays Chief of Police.

The violence has not only escalated faster, but it has also been more severe and more frequent.

“We’ve seen an increase in the level of violence. We recently had an incident where a house was broken into by an ex-boyfriend and the victim was stabbed,” said Scheibler.

Hays police chief is worried this violence will continue.

Options’ director says whereas before people could escape from violence outside their home, they are now forced to face it head-on.

“We are concerned that people feel like they are having to make impossible choices. Do I stay here where I know it’s not safe, I don’t feel safe, but where do I go. There’s nowhere for me to go,” said Jennifer Hecker, Options: Domestic and Sexual Violence Services Executive Director.

Hecker says they’ve even had accounts where abusers used the virus as a scare tactic to keep victims vulnerable.

“We’re definitely seeing more people being trapped and feeling like there’s just nowhere to turn, there’s nowhere else I can go,” said Hecker.

Advocates stress those facing violence are not alone and need to reach out.

“If you have domestic violence going on in your household, you need to reach out to us or not, reach out to Options. But you have to reach out. You’re not going to be able to do it by yourself. But together we can get through this,” said Scheibler.

Options is receiving nearly three hundred thousand dollars of state funding to be put toward their services.

If you or someone you know is struggling with domestic violence, visit help4abuse.org or text ‘HOPE’ to 847411 where you can chat live 24/7 with an advocate.

Options’ director stresses the organization is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

