Number of coronavirus cases in Kansas tops 2,000

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health says the number of coronavirus cases in Kansas has increased to 2,025.

That’s 39 more than Monday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment website also has the latest death toll at 107, seven more than Monday.

The KDHE reports that cases in Sedgwick County jumped to 251. On Monday, the county reported they had 250 total cases, 128 recoveries, and four deaths to COVID-19.

Atchison County: 6

Barber County: 1

Barton County: 6

Bourbon County: 6

Butler County: 12

Chase County: 1

Chautauqua County: 3

Cherokee County: 7

Clay County: 3

Cloud County: 3

Coffey County: 47

Cowley County: 1

Crawford County: 4

Dickinson County: 1

Doniphan County: 1

Douglas County: 43

Edwards County: 1

Ellis County: 4

Finney County: 38

Ford County: 180

Franklin County: 12

Geary County: 10

Gove County: 1

Greenwood County: 2

Hamilton County: 1

Harvey County: 5

Haskell County: 1

Jackson County: 1

Jefferson County: 6

Jewell County: 4

Johnson County: 377

Kearny County: 2

Labette County: 20

Leavenworth County: 135

Linn County: 5

Lyon County: 39

Marion County: 5

McPherson County: 17

Miami County: 4

Mitchell County: 2

Montgomery County: 12

Morris County: 2

Morton County: 2

Neosho County: 2

Osage County: 4

Osborne County: 2

Ottawa County: 3

Phillips County: 1

Pottawatomie County: 6

Pratt County: 1

Reno County: 14

Republic County: 4

Riley County: 26

Rooks County: 4

Saline County: 17

Scott County: 1

Sedgwick County: 250 (reported by Sedgwick County)

Seward County: 79

Shawnee County: 92

Sherman County: 1

Smith County: 2

Stafford County: 1

Stanton County: 3

Stevens County: 4

Sumner County: 3

Wabaunsee County: 2

Wilson County: 1

Woodson County: 5

Wyandotte County: 427

Furnas County, NE: 2

Red Willow County, NE: 1

Beaver County, OK: 1

Kay County, OK: 46

Texas County, OK: 20

County list updated: Apr 20, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

