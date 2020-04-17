Number of Kansas coronavirus cases increases to 1,705 with 84 deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the state has jumped to 1,705, an increase of 117 over Thursday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment released the latest numbers Friday. The KDHE says deaths related to COVID-19 have gone up by four to 84.

Sedgwick County has had 226 positive cases, an increase of nine over Thursday.

Atchison County: 4

Barber County: 1

Barton County: 5

Bourbon County: 7

Butler County: 11

Chase County: 1

Chautauqua County: 3

Cherokee County: 7

Clay County: 2

Cloud County: 3

Coffey County: 45

Cowley County: 1

Crawford County: 4

Dickinson County: 1

Doniphan County: 1

Douglas County: 42

Ellis County: 4

Finney County: 25

Ford County: 84

Franklin County: 12

Geary County: 10

Gove County: 1

Greenwood County: 1

Hamilton County: 1

Harvey County: 5

Jackson County: 1

Jefferson County: 6

Jewell County: 3

Johnson County: 358

Labette County: 20

Leavenworth County: 115

Linn County: 5

Lyon County: 37

Marion County: 5

McPherson County: 15

Miami County: 4

Mitchell County: 2

Montgomery County: 12

Morris County: 2

Morton County: 2

Neosho County: 2

Osage County: 4

Osborne County: 2

Ottawa County: 3

Phillips County: 1

Pottawatomie County: 5

Pratt County: 1

Reno County: 13

Republic County: 4

Riley County: 26

Rooks County: 3

Saline County: 15

Scott County: 1

Sedgwick County: 226

Seward County: 24

Shawnee County: 88

Sherman County: 1

Smith County: 2

Stafford County: 1

Stanton County: 3

Stevens County: 3

Sumner County: 3

Wabaunsee County: 1

Wilson County: 1

Woodson County: 4

Wyandotte County: 400

Beaver County, OK: 1

Kay County, OK: 46

Texas County, OK: 9

County list updated: Apr 17, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

