Number of Kansas coronavirus cases increases to 2,211, with 110 deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the number of Kansans who have tested positive for COVID-19 is now 2,211.

That’s up 186 from Tuesday.

The number of deaths linked to the coronavirus in Kansas is 110, up three from Tuesday.

The KDHE lists Sedgwick County as having 265 cases, but the Sedgwick County coronavirus website says there are 283 cases in the county with five deaths.

Governor Laura Kelly and the head of the KDHE will give a briefing on the issues Kansas is facing with the coronavirus. It begins at 2 p.m. You can watch it live here on KSN.com.

Atchison County: 6

Barber County: 1

Barton County: 8

Bourbon County: 6

Butler County: 13

Chase County: 1

Chautauqua County: 3

Cherokee County: 7

Clay County: 3

Cloud County: 3

Coffey County: 47

Cowley County: 1

Crawford County: 4

Dickinson County: 1

Doniphan County: 3

Douglas County: 43

Edwards County: 1

Ellis County: 8

Finney County: 56

Ford County: 208

Franklin County: 12

Geary County: 10

Gove County: 1

Greenwood County: 2

Hamilton County: 1

Harvey County: 5

Haskell County: 1

Jackson County: 1

Jefferson County: 6

Jewell County: 4

Johnson County: 396

Kearny County: 4

Labette County: 20

Leavenworth County: 150

Linn County: 5

Lyon County: 92

Marion County: 5

McPherson County: 19

Miami County: 4

Mitchell County: 2

Montgomery County: 13

Morris County: 2

Morton County: 2

Neosho County: 2

Osage County: 5

Osborne County: 2

Ottawa County: 3

Phillips County: 1

Pottawatomie County: 6

Pratt County: 1

Reno County: 15

Republic County: 4

Riley County: 31

Rooks County: 4

Saline County: 17

Scott County: 1

Sedgwick County: 283 (reported by Sedgwick County)

Seward County: 84

Shawnee County: 95

Sheridan County: 1

Sherman County: 1

Smith County: 2

Stafford County: 1

Stanton County: 3

Stevens County: 4

Sumner County: 3

Wabaunsee County: 3

Wilson County: 1

Woodson County: 5

Wyandotte County: 471

Furnas County, NE: 2

Red Willow County, NE: 1

Beaver County, OK: 1

Harper County, OK: 1

Kay County, OK: 46

Texas County, OK: 34

County list updated: Apr 22, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

