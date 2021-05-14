Nurse is first in line to get her children vaccinated in Wichita

Note: This story has been updated to clarify Victoria’s profession

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Children as young as 12 can now get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Victoria Titchenor, a nurse, was in line with her children roughly 30 minutes before the doors opened at the Sedgwick County Health Department COVID-19 vaccine clinic in downtown Wichita on Thursday.

She told KSN News it was a day her family was anticipating.

“I was up last night trying to find a place that we could get them.”

She brought her 13-year-old daughter, Maleah, and her 12-year-old son, Daniel, to get their vaccine.

“I am excited and nervous, but I am happy that we’re just going to get it over with,” said Maleah.

Titchenor said not only will the shot allow her kids to play summer sports safely but prevent a similar situation to one she is dealing with right now.

“I have a sister that’s been in the ICU for two weeks on a ventilator,” she added. “I think that just kind of hit home for us.”

The Sedgwick County health director said getting this age group vaccinated is a big step towards preventing the spread.

“Kids are still around other adults, grandparents, great-grandparents, and we all know that that age, those age groups are very much more at risk for very severe outcomes,” said Adrienne Byrne, Sedgwick County health director.

While at first, Tichenor’s children were both nervous, the family said the vaccine was worth it.

“It’s a little bit of relief just you know, feels like a little step in the right direction.”

There are approximately 45,000 people ages 12 to 17 in Sedgwick County.

Sedgwick County Vaccine Information

Parent/guardian permission is required to receive the vaccine for those under the age of 18

If a child has no proof of age through ID or birth certificate, at the clinic, a parent/guardian must sign attesting to the child’s age

For people who do not speak English or are not comfortable speaking English, free interpreting services are available at the vaccine clinics to help you receive a vaccine

The Pfizer vaccine for children is not modified from the vaccine used for adults. Those aged 12 and older are advised to receive two shots administered three weeks apart.

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics offered by Sedgwick County