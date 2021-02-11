Nursing homes begin slow return to normal in Kansas

In this April 15, 2020, photo, Kansas Health and Environment Secretary Lee Norman discuss the coronavirus pandemic in the state, during a news conference at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The Department of Health and Environment is bringing on 400 volunteers to help trace the contacts of people with the novel coronavirus. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Nursing homes and other long-term care facilities are making their tentative first steps toward easing visitor restrictions that were put in place to stem the spread of the coronavirus, as health officials finish the first round of vaccinations.

Dr. Lee Norman, head of the state health department, told the Senate Ways and Means Committee on Thursday, that 83% of residents have received a first dose and 53% a second dose, with some turning down the vaccination at least for now.

Dr. Norman said the most recent data shows 56% of staff had agreed to the vaccine.