Nursing homes lead the list of reported Kansas COVID-19 clusters

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Nearly half of the places reported by Kansas as linked to active coronavirus clusters of five or more cases are nursing homes.
A state official has told legislators some homes still are struggling to find testing supplies despite heightened federal testing requirements.
The state Department of Health and Environment’s latest weekly report on places linked to coronavirus clusters was issued Wednesday and named 29 with 14 tied to nursing homes.
Meanwhile, The Topeka Capital-Journal reported that a Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services administrator told a legislative committee Wednesday that some nursing homes are struggling to meet a federal benchmark to test staff at least once a week.
