Nursing students prepare to start first job during pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Soon-to-be graduates at Wichita State University will step into the medical world as nurses during a pandemic.

In three weeks, the last day of course work can be submitted at WSU, which means many students will officially be working in the “real world.”

“I have the very first head start of critical care reality,” said Alison Lynn, WSU nursing student.

“You want to do well,” said Mitchell Farmer, WSU nursing student. “You want to serve people the right way. They deserve that.”

Like other nursing students, Lynn and Farmer are finishing up their last semester of college. During the pandemic, their classes were moved to a virtual platform, but these students are also working inside of Kansas hospitals, getting the first-hand experience of COVID-19.

“We didn’t get to go out and practice in the real world in this last part,” said Farmer. “But we’ve had plenty of clinical hours throughout the two years of the program.”

The final portion of the semester is called the capstone, and it was moved online taking away the last school-related hands-on experience the nurses would get.

Luckily, many are training in their jobs at hospitals and doctors offices through the pandemic.

“I think there’s definitely some healthy fear involved,” said Farmer. “I think going in as a new nurse no matter what time, it’s pretty nerve-racking. Adding the pandemic on top of that adds more strain on the nursing field in general.”

Lynn said her experience has taught her more about preparation and a new way to approach treating patients of all types.

“I think it brings up the real topic of precautions,” said Lynn. “It’s definitely eye-opening of what general precautions we need to take with some patients.”

As these students venture out into the world after college, they will already have a big accomplishment under their belts.

“I think it’s going to produce some great nurses in the long run,” said Farmer.

Some of the nursing students will be starting their first jobs in the next few weeks if they haven’t already.

WSU is allowing spring graduates to walk in the fall semester to make up for missing out on graduation.

