Obituary for Kansas woman claims she died from a reaction to coronavirus vaccine

EFFINGHAM, Kan. (KSNT) – An obituary posted online Wednesday night states that a Kansas woman died after a reaction to the coronavirus vaccine, according to KSNT News.

The first line of Jeanie Evans’ obituary states, “Jeanie M. Evans, 68, of Effingham, Kansas died unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at the Stormont-Vail Hospital from a reaction to the Covid vaccine.”

Evans received her shot the day before her death in Ozawkie at the Keystone Early Learning Center.

Once she started experiencing a reaction to the vaccine, Evans was taken by ambulance to Topeka’s Stormont Vail Hospital.

Evans was pronounced dead at the hospital, a day after receiving her first COVID-19 shot.



