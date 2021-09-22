Official: Kansas middle school student died of COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas education official says a middle school student has died of COVID-19. No details about the death have been released.

The child’s death would be the first reported COVID-19 death of someone aged 10 to 17 in Kansas and only the third reported for someone under 18.

Education Commissioner Randy Watson said Wednesday that state health officials told him the child died this week.

State health officials said they are investigating the report.

Meanwhile, state health officials reported 11 new COVID-19 clusters at schools. Data from the department showed there are now 72 active school outbreaks across the state, causing 537 cases and one hospitalization.