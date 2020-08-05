Click here for coronavirus updates

Officials: Quarter-plus of Kansas virus cases from clusters

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Kansas health officials say nearly a quarter of the state’s almost 29,000 coronavirus cases have been linked to cluster sites.

That news comes as nearly a dozen school officials in one small southeast Kansas community find themselves infected or in quarantine after a recent leadership retreat in Branson.

The Kansas City Star reports that the state Department of Health and Environment identified 360 outbreaks which have infected 7,710 people and led to 243 of the state’s 365 COVID-19 deaths.

The state’s clusters include 132 at private businesses, 95 at long-term care facilities and 54 from gatherings. In Chanute, Kansas, 11 school administrators who attended the Branson retreat are in quarantine after six of them tested positive for the virus.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories