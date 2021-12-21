Olathe man who sued Johnson County hospital over Ivermectin dies

OLATHE, Kan. (WDAF) — An Olathe man whose family sued Olathe Medical Center for refusing to give him Ivermectin to treat his COVID-19 diagnosis has died.

According to his obituary, Deke Belden died on Monday, Dec. 13. The obituary does not say the cause of death.

Belden’s family sought an emergency court order that would allow his doctor to give him the controversial medication.

The 41-year-old was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November, and the lawsuit said his personal physician in Olathe had prescribed it to him.

He was admitted to Olathe Medical Center on Nov. 27.

The filing shows Belden’s parents brought doses of Ivermectin to his room, but hospital staff wouldn’t allow them to give it to their son. Belden’s family said his condition had gotten worse since he quit taking the medication.

Olathe Medical Center said Ivermectin is not approved by the Federal Drug Administration to treat COVID-19.

The hospital said that hospital policy does not allow them to grant Belden and his family’s wishes to take Ivermectin.

According to the lawsuit, Belden’s family believed Ivermectin gave him the best chance to survive.

Belden is survived by his wife, parents and siblings.