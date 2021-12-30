Omicron threat keeps vaccine and testing clinics open statewide

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Back in November, state funding was expected to end for COVID-19 tests. Now that the omicron variant of COVID-19 is in Kansas, along with the continued presence of the delta variant, local health departments, providers, and community groups will continue to hold free COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics statewide.

The omicron variant is highly infectious and transmittable and now accounts for the majority of recent COVID-19 cases in America.

Although we are still learning about the omicron variant, it is still essential to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Vaccines continue to remain the best form of protection against COVID-19. Not only do they slow transmission, but they help reduce the likelihood of new variants emerging. Regardless of vaccination status, it is still recommended that Kansans wear a well-fitting mask in public indoor settings.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations are for all Kansans age five and older to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, for those 18 and older, the FDA’s emergency use authorization (EUA) covers the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) recently announced that all fully vaccinated Kansans over 16 are eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot following six months from the primary Pfizer vaccine. In addition, those over 18 are eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot following six months for the Moderna vaccine and two months for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, 59.1% of Kansans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Kansas will continue to hold vaccine and testing clinics as a part of a sustained effort to mobilize its citizens to get vaccinated and/or tested to stop the spread of COVID-19 from protecting themselves and their loved ones. In addition, free testing is still available to everyone in Kansas regardless of vaccination status and testing history.

The clinics listed below are organized by county and then by date, and the events marked with an asterisk (*) are student-focused clinics at schools.

County Event Type Event Information Butler County Testing Every Wednesday from Jan. 5 – Jan. 26, 2022

What: El Dorado / Butler County

Where: Butler County Health Department,

206 N Griffith St, Suite B, El Dorado, KS

Hours: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Douglas County Vaccine and Testing Tuesday, Jan. 18 – Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

What: Just Food of Douglas County

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Moderna

Where: Just Food,

1000 E 11th St, Lawrence, KS

Hours: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Jackson County Vaccine and Testing Every Tuesday from Jan. 4 – Jan. 25, 2022

What: PBPN Health Center

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Moderna

Where: Prairie Band Potawatomi Health Center,

11400 158th Rd, Mayetta, KS

Hours: 8 a.m – 4:30 p.m

Vaccines available for children ages 5 – 11 Lyon County Testing Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022*

What: Healthier Lyon County/RADxUP Hartford High School

Where: Hartford High School,

100 Commercial Street, Hartford, KS

Hours: 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Testing Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

What: Healthier Lyon County / RADxUP Senior Center

Where: Emporia Senior Center,

603 E. 12th Avenue, Emporia, KS

Hours: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Pottawatomie County Testing Every Wednesday from Jan. 5 – Jan. 26, 2022

What: Pottawatomie County

Where: Head First Salon and Spa,

503 Elm St, Wamego, KS

Hours: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Shawnee County Vaccine Every Thursday and Friday from Dec. 30, 2021, to Jan. 14, 2022 (Except Friday, Dec. 31, 2021)

What: Shawnee Museum Clini

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson

Where: Kansas History Museum,

6425 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, KS

Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Vaccines available for children ages 5 – 11 Vaccine Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022,*

What: Seaman School District

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Moderna

Where: Logan Elementary School,

1124 NW Lyman Rd, Topeka, KS

Hours: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Vaccines available for children ages 5 – 11 Vaccine Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022*

What: Shawnee Heights Middle School

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Moderna

Where: Shawnee Heights Middle School

4335 SE Shawnee Heights Rd, Tecumseh, KS

Hours: 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Vaccines available for children ages 5 – 11 Wyandotte County Vaccine and Testing Every Monday from Jan. 3 – Jan. 31, 2022

What: Cross-Lines Community Outreach

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson

Where: Cross-Lines,

736 Shawnee Ave, Kan

Hours: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Additional vaccine and testing events may be happening in communities statewide. Check with your local health department for events that may not be listed.

To find free testing in your community or learn about eligibility, visit knowbeforeyougoKS.com.

To learn more about the vaccines and schedule a vaccination appointment, visit kansasvaccine.gov/.