Omicron threat keeps vaccine and testing clinics open statewide

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Back in November, state funding was expected to end for COVID-19 tests. Now that the omicron variant of COVID-19 is in Kansas, along with the continued presence of the delta variant, local health departments, providers, and community groups will continue to hold free COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics statewide.
The omicron variant is highly infectious and transmittable and now accounts for the majority of recent COVID-19 cases in America.
Although we are still learning about the omicron variant, it is still essential to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Vaccines continue to remain the best form of protection against COVID-19. Not only do they slow transmission, but they help reduce the likelihood of new variants emerging. Regardless of vaccination status, it is still recommended that Kansans wear a well-fitting mask in public indoor settings.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations are for all Kansans age five and older to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, for those 18 and older, the FDA’s emergency use authorization (EUA) covers the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) recently announced that all fully vaccinated Kansans over 16 are eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot following six months from the primary Pfizer vaccine. In addition, those over 18 are eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot following six months for the Moderna vaccine and two months for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
As of Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, 59.1% of Kansans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Kansas will continue to hold vaccine and testing clinics as a part of a sustained effort to mobilize its citizens to get vaccinated and/or tested to stop the spread of COVID-19 from protecting themselves and their loved ones. In addition, free testing is still available to everyone in Kansas regardless of vaccination status and testing history.
The clinics listed below are organized by county and then by date, and the events marked with an asterisk (*) are student-focused clinics at schools.
|County
|Event Type
|Event Information
|Butler County
|Testing
|Every Wednesday from Jan. 5 – Jan. 26, 2022
What: El Dorado / Butler County
Where: Butler County Health Department,
206 N Griffith St, Suite B, El Dorado, KS
Hours: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Douglas County
|Vaccine and Testing
|Tuesday, Jan. 18 – Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022
What: Just Food of Douglas County
Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Moderna
Where: Just Food,
1000 E 11th St, Lawrence, KS
Hours: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Jackson County
|Vaccine and Testing
|Every Tuesday from Jan. 4 – Jan. 25, 2022
What: PBPN Health Center
Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Moderna
Where: Prairie Band Potawatomi Health Center,
11400 158th Rd, Mayetta, KS
Hours: 8 a.m – 4:30 p.m
Vaccines available for children ages 5 – 11
|Lyon County
|Testing
|Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022*
What: Healthier Lyon County/RADxUP Hartford High School
Where: Hartford High School,
100 Commercial Street, Hartford, KS
Hours: 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
|Testing
|Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022
What: Healthier Lyon County / RADxUP Senior Center
Where: Emporia Senior Center,
603 E. 12th Avenue, Emporia, KS
Hours: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Pottawatomie County
|Testing
|Every Wednesday from Jan. 5 – Jan. 26, 2022
What: Pottawatomie County
Where: Head First Salon and Spa,
503 Elm St, Wamego, KS
Hours: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Shawnee County
|Vaccine
|Every Thursday and Friday from Dec. 30, 2021, to Jan. 14, 2022 (Except Friday, Dec. 31, 2021)
What: Shawnee Museum Clini
Vaccines Offered: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson
Where: Kansas History Museum,
6425 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, KS
Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Vaccines available for children ages 5 – 11
|Vaccine
|Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022,*
What: Seaman School District
Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Moderna
Where: Logan Elementary School,
1124 NW Lyman Rd, Topeka, KS
Hours: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Vaccines available for children ages 5 – 11
|Vaccine
|Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022*
What: Shawnee Heights Middle School
Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Moderna
Where: Shawnee Heights Middle School
4335 SE Shawnee Heights Rd, Tecumseh, KS
Hours: 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Vaccines available for children ages 5 – 11
|Wyandotte County
|Vaccine and Testing
|Every Monday from Jan. 3 – Jan. 31, 2022
What: Cross-Lines Community Outreach
Vaccines Offered: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson
Where: Cross-Lines,
736 Shawnee Ave, Kan
Hours: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Additional vaccine and testing events may be happening in communities statewide. Check with your local health department for events that may not be listed.
To find free testing in your community or learn about eligibility, visit knowbeforeyougoKS.com.
To learn more about the vaccines and schedule a vaccination appointment, visit kansasvaccine.gov/.