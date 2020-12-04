One group steps up to bring more sporting live streams for winter sports

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – One group from Campus High School is taking live to a new level upping it broadcasts so parents and beyond don’t miss a match.

“It was crushing that I wasn’t going to see my son,” said mother Dusty Rymer.

Mother Dusty Rymer worried she wouldn’t get to see her son take down the competition his senior year.

“My son has been doing this since he was in kindergarten, and I don’t think I’ve ever missed a single event,” said Rymer.

Now, she won’t have to. Campus High School is enhancing its online streaming.

“Students are going to do live broadcast play by play,” said 060 livestream program head Zac Kliewer.

From wrestling, to basketball and swimming and diving, the 060 livestream is covering all varsity and junior varsity winter activities for the first time.

“Us being able to provide that semi atmosphere digitally to them really kind of helps our community and really keeps our community involved in our sports and it also helps our athletes,” said Kliewer.

Kliewer said the students are leading the charge.

Tuesday’s live streamed event gave the swim and dive team more exposure than it’s ever had.

“Our swim meet had over 500 views I believe, and there’s no way we would have 500 people at a swim meet, so there were four teams there, I think a lot more people will notice it and will be able to watch,” said Dive coach Steve Crum.

While it is a big production to put on, parents and coaches say that livestream is a lifeline.

“I mean every kid, that’s what they do it for, for the fans and for the parents and to make them proud and it’s huge to have this streamed for us,” said Rymer.

Kliewer’s advice for schools without streaming services is to talk to the students. He said their knowledge in livestreaming platforms have saved Campus money and given the community a chance to take part.

