One Kansas company is switching gears to make Iron Lung ventilators

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – From oil and gas equipment to iron lungs, one Kansas company is trying to help in the demand for ventilators.

The iron lung, a system that’s been around since the 1800s, but with a need for more ventilators in hospitals, Hess Services Incorporated has switched gears.

“It will draw air in through your mouth and expand your lungs and then as it alternates into a general pressure it will actually help to contract and relieve yo ur lung capacity so you breathe naturally,” said Vice President of Operations for Hess Services Mark Hess.

Taking two weeks to plan, develop, and build, they are now working with Kansas Senators and the USDA to get documents finalized.

“In the abuses of the ventilators which is a life-saving tool used in hospitals across Kansas all the time, there just aren’t enough of those ventilators if this virus spreads,” said U.S. Senator Jerry Moran.

Hess said once everything is approved, the company plans to make about 20 Iron Lung Ventilators a week and says they will put the plans online so other businesses will have a chance to make more.

It’s all with the hope to fill the gap and help those who are in need.

“Maybe if we can get some of these out, Alleviate some of the strain on some of the community hospitals and the large cities,” said Hess.

