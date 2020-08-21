One-on-one with US Secretary of Veteran Affairs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News had the opportunity to talk to the United States Secretary of Veteran Affairs Robert Wilkie about how the VA is fighting back against coronavirus and veteran mental health issues.

According to Secretary Wilkie, of the 9.5 million veterans in the VA system, 39,000 veterans have tested positive for coronavirus. Over 34,000 have made a full recovery.

“We’ve never closed, but we are slowly bringing back all of the regular services that our veterans expect, that they had, so they can get back into that regular cadence coming to us when they need it,” Sec. Wilkie said.

Wilkie feels the VA’s efforts on a national scale helped put the system ahead of the pandemic. Now, they are now beginning to reopen facilities and send staff out into the community to help others.

Locally, the Robert J. Dole VA is prepared to assist with VA’s “Fourth Mission” to support national, state, and local emergency management, public health, safety, and homeland security efforts, if needed. Fulfilling the mission, they sent ventilators to Southwest Medical Center in Liberal.

“During this crisis, if a veteran does not feel well, call us. If you think you have any of the symptoms involved with this, please call us, don’t come in. We want to protect you, we want to protect our fellow veterans. We also want to protect our employees,” Sec. Wilkie said.

Another topic of discussion was the VA’s efforts to combat veteran suicide. Nearly 20 veterans commit suicide per day, with two or three being of active duty and the other 15 not seen by VA staff or services, according to Wilkie. Most are Vietnam veterans.

To help bridge the gap, Wilkie’s office along with the presidential administration launched the first actual campaign and sustained government effort to combat veteran suicide.

Vet Centers across the nation held more than 47,000 virtual appointments in March, a 200% increase from February. Wilkie tells KSN, the VA saw 905,000 mental health tele-health appointments take place in June. Expanded programs and treatments have bumped VA approval ratings.

“We are experience a renaissance here at the VA. We have some of the highest ratings we ever had for our healthcare. We are sitting at 90.1 percent. Four years ago, five years ago, we were lucky to reach 52 percent,” Sec. Wilkie said.

