‘One size doesn’t fit all’: Counties with zero confirmed coronavirus cases share thoughts on Phase 1.5

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas has 21 counties with zero confirmed cases of the coronavirus, a chunk of those being in northwestern Kansas.

Doyle Capra owns Dighton Bowl & Diner in Lane County. He feels the restrictions of the executive order aren’t fair.

“Cities are entirely different than rural communities, simple statement, but some can’t or won’t comprehend it. One size doesn’t fit all.”

Capra isn’t the only one getting irritated.

“Some of them are pretty frustrated. They’re wanting to start to get on with their lives. The biggest one was basically, I think the sports practice,” said Paula Bitter, Russell County health officer.

While some are getting frustrated, Kingman County’s Health Director, Mary Schwartz, feels precaution still needs to be the priority.

“I really feel like it’s out there and just wondering if that person hasn’t been sick enough to really seek medical care,” she said.

It’s important to note that the counties with no cases are also counties that have administered a relatively small amount of tests.

“We had 15 tests and every one of those have been negative,” said Billie Barnett, Lane County Emergency Management.

Barnett feels it boils down to being a part of rural Kansas.

“I don’t think that we did anything any different than anybody else has. We’re just a smaller population and pretty used to being rural anyway. So, I think that’s played a key role.”

