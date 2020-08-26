Ongoing cluster from detention center adds to Sedgwick County COVID-19 cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Wednesday, the Sedgwick County Health Department reported 120 cases of coronavirus from the ongoing cluster at the Sedgwick County Detention Center. From Monday to Wednesday, the county reported 246 new cases.

“Compared to a week ago, our cases went from 5,489 on August the 19th to 6,597 cases today. That is a 20.19% increase, 1,108 cases in a week. About 750 of those will be from the jail cluster,” said Tom Stolz, Sedgwick County manager. “The jail cluster is a significant problem.”

Sheriff Jeff Easter spoke before the commission about his frustration over COVID-19 and crowding the jail.

Meanwhile, in the county, more than 73,000 residents have been tested for COVID-19 in Sedgwick County. There have been 6,351 cases since the beginning of the pandemic with 50 deaths.

The Sedgwick County Health Department is offering no-cost testing of symptomatic residents and people working in certain high-priority professions. Next day appointments can be made by calling United Way of the Plains at 2-1-1.

The Mobile Outreach Team will provide no-cost COVID-19 testing for symptomatic residents, contacts of COVID-19 positive people, or people in certain high-risk professions from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the following days.

Monday, August 31 at The Bridge Church, 2328 E. 13th St. North, Wichita, KS 67214

Wednesday, September 2 at University United Methodist Church, 2220 N. Yale, Wichita, KS 67220

The county says small businesses can apply for a grant through the CARES Act. The site to apply can be accessed here. The businesses with up to 50 employees may be eligible for a maximum of $5,000. The deadline to apply for this funding is September 11, 2020.

