Only 35 Garth Brooks fans get vaccines before concert

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 04: Garth Brooks performs at The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize tribute concert at DAR Constitution Hall on March 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Health Department says only 35 of the more than 70,000 people who attended Garth Brooks’ concert in Kansas City on Saturday took advantage of a chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The health department ran the clinic for four hours before Saturday’s concert, and offered a drawing for upgraded floor seats as an incentive. Brooks, who says he is fully vaccinated, has urged his fans to get the vaccine.

Maggie Green, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City manager’s office, said the 35 people were in addition to 333 vaccinations the health department administered at various events and clinics last week.