Other Kansas counties, entities, announce reopening plans

Harvey County has put plastic barriers at customer service points for when it reopens Monday. (Courtesy Harvey County Public Information)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Now that Governor Laura Kelly has announced the statewide stay-at-home order will expire at midnight Sunday, it is now up to local governments to decide their next steps.

The governor said local governments can be more restrictive than her phased-in plan, but they cannot be less restrictive.

These are some of the places that have contacted KSN:

Barton County:

The Barton County Courthouse will reopen to the public Monday, May 4. Use the Main Street entrance. Visitors will be screened, have their temperature taken, and maintain social distancing.

Other County departments may operate with restricted access or by appointment. Call ahead. Get phone numbers at BartonCounty.org.

The County will continue to provide service at the Barton County Annex Building at Broadway and Morton.

Barton Community College:

The school will continue operations as is until May 18.

As May 18 approaches, the school will provide more information at BartonCCC.edu/COVID19.

Garden City:

Garden City plans to continue predominantly the same as during the stay-at-home order until at least May 15.

City Administrative Center – All services are available by phone, internet, or drive‐thru.

The Neighborhood & Development Services Department will be using a poly cart placed on the south building entrance for plans and permit work to be dropped off. The building will be closed to walk‐in traffic.

Public Meetings will be conducted via Zoom.

Utility Service Center – All services are operational and office staff is available by phone and internet. Closed to walk‐in traffic.

Wastewater Treatment Plant ‐ All services are operational and office staff is available by phone and internet. Closed to walk‐in traffic.

Cemetery – Open. Office staff is available by phone and internet. Cemetery office is closed to walk‐in traffic. Graveside services conducted in accordance with State and local health guidelines.

Parks – Parks and trails are open. Playground equipment is not open. No reservations for

shelters, but people may use them and are asked to adhere to distancing and hygiene guidelines.

Parks staff is available by phone and internet.

Street – Office staff is available by phone and internet.

Solid Waste/Recycling – The Recycle Center on Terminal Avenue is open. The drop‐off sites are not open. Office staff available by phone and internet.

Buffalo Dunes Golf Course – Open for public play with strict distancing and hygiene protocol in place. The clubhouse will be closed to walk‐in traffic. Staff is available by phone and internet and will accommodate customers outside the clubhouse.

Lee Richardson Zoo – Facility is closed to the public. Office and educational staff available by phone and internet.

Garden City Regional Airport – Open. Administrative offices are not open to walk‐in traffic.

Police Department – Law Enforcement Center is closed to walk‐in traffic.

Fire Department – Closed to walk‐in traffic.

Municipal Court – Closed per direction from the State of Kansas Supreme Court regarding the court system. Staff is available by phone and internet

Decisions about re‐opening City facilities to foot traffic will be made in two‐week increments and based on data received from the Finney County Health Department.

Harvey County:

Harvey County government facilities to reopen Monday, May 4, with safety precautions like plastic barriers at customer service desks, increased sanitizing, and social distancing.

Visitors are encouraged to wear masks.

Treasurer’s office: vehicle tag and driver’s license transactions by appointment only. Use these links to make an appointment for driver’s licenses and vehicle tags. Real estate tax payment transactions do not need an appointment.

The Register of Deeds Office will be open by appointment only. Call (316) 284-6950.

The Department on Aging will be open by appointment only for questions on home services and Medicare assistance. Call (316) 284-6880.

Interurban, the general public transportation program, has limited transportation for medical, work or food supplies with 24-hour advance notice. Call (316) 284-6802.

The Health Department remains open by appointment. Call (316) 283-1637.

Harvey County East Park, West Park and Camp Hawk are currently open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., with no camping allowed and adherence to mass gathering guidance.

