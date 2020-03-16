Others at Kansas home tied to COVID-19 death tested negative

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A local health officer says staff and other residents at a Kansas City, Kansas nursing home tested negative for coronavirus after a resident became Kansas’ first COVID-19 related death.

Wyandotte County health officer Allen Greiner said Monday that 85 patients and staff from the Life Care Center were tested and another 20 coronavirus tests are pending with the state health department.

Kansas health officials said people should avoid gatherings of more than a few people.

Kansas has nine confirmed coronavirus cases in four counties, and the fatal case is Wyandotte County’s only one. Six cases are in neighboring Johnson County.

