‘Our time will come, Wichita’: Wind Surge looking forward to playing baseball when community is safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It was the day the Wind Surge ace was supposed to be staring down his opponent in the batter’s box or when a young exciting prospect was supposed to get his chance to take the field.

Team owners say they sold out opening day tickets in 48 minutes months ago.

“Our time will come, Wichita,” says Team Owner Lou Schwechheimer. “Every single business in America, right now, is looking at something never seen in their lifetime, maybe ten lifetimes.”

What is going on in the country is not lost on Managing General Partner and Team Owner Lou Schwechheimer, who would love nothing but to see his seats full and a win for the Wind Surge.

“We are not worried about that today. We are not worried about the financial impact. We are not worried about how many boxes of popcorn we were going to sell today,” Schwechheimer says. “We are worried about making sure this community is safe.”

Others in the sports community like Wichita Sports Commission President Bob Hanson certainly sees the team taking a financial hit. Still, Hanson believes the team can still throw a strike when players do finally get to walk out of the tunnel and onto the field.

“It is a big hit but they are in here for the long haul,” Hanson says. “They will overcome it.”

Hanson believes baseball will be played this year, eventually. Even though opening day was put on hold many more will come — as will the surge of benefits for the local economy, team owners believe.

“As we said when we first had our vision for our stadium and the riverfront, we made a commitment to be here, not for one year, but 30 years and then 30 years after that,” Schwechheimer says

Team officials say if you purchased a ticket it is still redeemable. While no one is in the seats, you will notice the stadium lit up blue for first responders and medical personnel.

