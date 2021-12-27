Over 6,900 new coronavirus cases reported since Wednesday in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has updated its coronavirus data following the Christmas holiday.

The state reported 6,939 new cases, 119 new hospitalizations and 14 new deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,964.

The KDHE also updates its COVID-19 vaccination numbers on Monday.

10,603 more Kansans got their first dose of a vaccine

10,025 got a second dose

23,104 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, the KDHE reports 62.95% have received at least one dose, while 54.51% have finished a vaccine series.