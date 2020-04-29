Overland Park company tracking virus trends with new COVID-19 heat map

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WDAF) — WellSky, an Overland Park-based health care technology company, is teaming up with Qlik, a data and analytics company, to launch a new COVID-19 heat map resource.

It’s designed for home health care professionals working all across the nation.

“We represent one in four home health providers across the country,” said Bill Miller, CEO of WellSky. “It’s pretty powerful to combine that data together and really drive insights about where the next likely hotspot might be.”

WellSky provides home health care software across the nation, and by tracking new coronavirus cases, Miller believes it will allow for better distribution of personal protective equipment for medical workers.

“So that they can really prioritize where they send PPE equipment,” Miller said. “This protective equipment you’ve heard so much about, which traditionally has not been in big supply in home health agencies.”

The heat map is in the initial beta, roll-out phase right now with an expected wider launch in the coming weeks. It’s free to WellSky clients.

“Because what you’re hearing every day is that we’re just having a devil of a time keeping up and getting the intelligence out there to the users, so that they can make prioritized decisions — and that’s where WellSky comes in,” Miller said.

LATEST STORIES: