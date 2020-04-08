Click here for coronavirus updates

Overland Park farmers market postponed in wake of COVID-19

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Officials in Overland Park have announced the suburban Kansas City community’s farmers market will not open this weekend as planned in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Kansas City Star reports that city officials announced the markets’ postponement on Tuesday under pressure from the public.

The city had made several changes in an effort to address health concerns — including moving the event to a parking lot to give more space between vendors. But the event draws thousands of shoppers, making it difficult to keep people six feet apart and enforce safety protocols.

