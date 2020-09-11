Pandemic pushes some teachers to retire

Schools unsure how many decided to give up their profession early

Teaching school was way more than just a job to Robin Stock.

“It’s kind of like who I am,” Stock, a Wichita public school teacher for 32 years, said.

But not anymore. Stock retired earlier than planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Medication that Stock takes for arthritis compromises her immune system. Her doctor did not want her to be face-to-face with students during the new school year because of the risk of catching the virus, she said. The early August deadline for deciding whether to leave Wichita USD 259 employment without facing a $2,000-plus penalty came weeks before she would have learned if she could be guaranteed an online teaching option.

Stock said she grieved over her decision for a couple of weeks. Stock taught special education for fourth and fifth grades at Griffith Elementary School, a Title I school in southeast Wichita with a high number of students from low-income households. She knew not only the students but also their families and the challenges they faced.

Robin Stock, a 32-year veteran teacher with USD 259, decided to retire before the start of the 2020-21 school year — earlier than she had planned. (Photo used with permission from Robin Stock)

One child’s household lost two jobs during the pandemic. Another lacked adult supervision for kids at home. When Kansas classrooms abruptly closed in March due to the pandemic, Stock tried to reach all her students virtually, but “they were all in different stages of crisis, honestly,” she said.

Stock herself is a product of Wichita schools, graduating from South High School. After four years of college, she began her teaching career in Wichita USD 259. She taught many grades and then even taught other teachers. She was a team leader and a building leader. “Very involved,” she said.

Married and with two children — the youngest is a freshman at Kansas State University — Stock finds herself in an unusual place. This is the first fall in 50 years that she has not been in school.

“It wasn’t like I envisioned retirement,” said Stock, who had figured when it eventually happened it would be a joyous event.

During the summer, she gardened, read and grocery shopped for her mother. A summer motorcycle trip was canceled.

“I’ve been thinking and praying,” Stock said. “I’ve just been having a quiet time.”

“I’ve thought about doing tutoring, but I haven’t quite figured out how to do that safely yet. I think when COVID is over, I may substitute in special education rooms, but I can’t do that yet,” she said.

Exit numbers not available

Statistics showing how many people left the ranks of teaching in Kansas and beyond because of the pandemic were not available as the school year started.

Susan Arensman, news and media relations manager for Wichita USD 259, wrote in an email that the district has not seen more retirements this year than expected.

Also, job openings for certified staff — including teachers, nurses, and others on teaching contracts — have been filled at a higher rate this year than in years past, Arensman said.

The overall shortage of teachers across the country persists. Some schools in Kansas opened the school year still seeking teachers or substitute teachers, coaches, para-educators, and other staff.

Arensman, when asked about substitute teachers, said COVID-19 “has certainly had an impact on guest staff hiring, but we have fared well in our efforts to recruit and secure people during this time. We are offering enhanced flexibility with Guest Staff Teachers, as we are allowing some, who do not feel comfortable, to sit the first semester out,” Arensman wrote. They intend to return for the spring semester, she said.

After school districts have filed reports with the Kansas State Department of Education in September that show job openings, the Kansas National Education Association will reach out to “see what happened,” said Terry Forsyth, director of political advocacy for KNEA.

“We’ll kind of dig down through the data that way,” Forsyth said, but it’s going to be “a little bit tough to dig that data out because when somebody leaves a school district, they don’t always have to give a reason.”

‘A lot of frustration’

Kip Nixon, a special education English teacher at East High School, decided to end his 20-year teaching career, calling the pandemic the “catalyst.” He said the risks and challenges “certainly pushed my decision along.” Previously, he worked nearly 16 years in the Wichita parks department, taking care of trees.

At East, he taught freshmen, sophomores and seniors. Classroom learning ended mid-March when all K-12 schools had to close their doors, shifting all learning to remote/virtual.

“Trying to get kids engaged after spring break was very, very difficult,” Nixon said. Many kids chose not to participate or engage at all, he said.

Nixon experienced “a lot of frustration.” Only a handful of his students were interested in improving their grades, he said. Some would engage over their computer; some used their phone.

He anticipated — correctly — that the district’s high schools would continue to teach students online in the fall. He said he didn’t want to deal with that.

“It was time for me to leave education,” he said.

The transition from working to retirement has been challenging.

“I’m a little bit stir-crazy right now,” Nixon said shortly before the Labor Day holiday weekend, as he started to tag merchandise for a garage sale.

“I think I’m going to find something to keep busy. I don’t know what that’s going to be yet,” said Nixon.

Back to class

Lee Garrett, who teaches automotive technology at Andover High School, in Andover USD 385, just started his 29th year in teaching even though he is eligible for retirement.

“I enjoy what I do, and I feel as though it’s necessary what I do,” Garrett said. “And they don’t offer classes like mine in very many schools in Kansas. So I’m not anxious to see it be dismantled or done away with.”

Andover High School is currently using a hybrid delivery model — meaning students attend in person some days and online other days.

“The new strategies that we’re having to deal with can be overwhelming. The juggling of the new paradigm has been a challenge, there’s no doubt about it.” Lee Garrett

“If I were more tech savvy, it probably would be less of a challenge, but I’m learning a lot of new technology features for education,” he said.

Garrett praised the district for acquiring a “very sophisticated” computer program for automotive tech students even before the virus arrived. It incorporates gaming technology and the simulation process, enabling online students to learn automotive science, theory and application, he said.

Garrett said he didn’t know of anybody who decided to resign because of COVID-19.

“There’s a lot of fear that is so unfounded in this,” Garrett said. He said his homework on the virus showed that there is “a lot of myth being put out there.”

The coronavirus “has been so blown out of proportion,” Garrett said. And now, “we have students who are fearful.”

“We just kind of need to deal with the reality of this,” he said, and go about the task of teaching and learning.

In general, education is a declining career path, Garrett said, as fewer choose to teach.

“It’s a conviction, or a calling,” he said.

This story was produced as part of the Wichita Journalism Collaborative, a partnership of seven media companies, including KSN-TV, working together to bring timely and accurate news and information to Kansans.