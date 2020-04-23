Paramedic comes out of hiatus to help with COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A paramedic turned appliance repairman is suiting up once again to help with the fight against the coronavirus. Zach Dinicola, 28, of Rosehill, is the owner of Mr. Fixer a small Kitchen Aid repair company.

“I go the mixer, and it ended up being broken when I plugged it in, and so I worked on it, and I watched a whole bunch of videos and read a whole bunch of diagrams and stuff like that,” Dinicola.

Dinicola says be became familiarized with the machine and started fixing them for people.

“It became second nature to me,” Dinicola.

But his newfound interest would soon come to a halt as a result of the coronavirus.

“I was contacted by an old coworker and was like, ” Hey, is your license still valid?” and I said,” I think so? ” and he was like, ” Well, we need people,” I said I would love to help. I couldn’t turn it down,” Dinicola.

He is now on day four of his two-week contract and says the experience has been eye-opening.

“In the last 10 days, they’ve had 4,000 calls– that’s a lot,” said Dinicola.

