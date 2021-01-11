Parents react to Wichita schools allowing students back in the classroom

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita middle and high school students haven’t been in the classroom since last March, and some parents say they are happy they will be again soon so they can see friends and get a better education.

“I think that is a great decision on their part,” said Jay Wassell, North High School parent. “Youth need to get back to some semblance of social stability.”

Ten months later and middle and high schoolers will get to be together again.

“I would just be grateful for them to get any socialization that they can but also have some face to face time with their teachers,” said Clarissa Fain.

She has elementary, middle, and high school students.

“Especially with my seventh-grader who is struggling as much as she is and basically failing the seventh grade.”

Since classes were moved online, parents and students have both had to adjust and for some parents, they just want to see their kids happy and not cooped up inside every day.

“My kids want to go back. We have one who is graduating in a week anyway, but the one that is a sophomore he has wanted to go back since the start of the school year,” said Wassell.

“They can see their friends,” said Fain. “They can socialize with their friends and are able to ask questions to the teachers personally.”

Other parents tell KSN they worry about their students who have pre-existing conditions and hope faculty can monitor students to make sure they follow safety guidelines and precautions.