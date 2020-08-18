Parents worry about upcoming school year after CDC reports rising COVID cases in kids

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The CDC is reporting an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in children, which has some parents concerned about what this means for their children this school year.

“If the teachers are already coming to school and our kids aren’t even there yet, what’s going to happen when we send our kids, it’s just going to multiple even faster versus them staying home right now. Education is very important, but our children’s lives are more important right now,” said Amanda Lambert, Wichita mom.

According to the CDC, children make up 22% of the United States population. Recent data shows more than 7% of all reported COVID-19 cases to the CDC were among children. The number and rate of cases in children have steadily increased from March to July.

One Wichita mom said she was able to choose remote learning for her kindergartner, but that wasn’t the case with her preschooler. She said she recently learned her preschooler would have to wear a mask to school and remote learning wasn’t an option. Now she’s facing a tough decision.

“Right now, that’s majorly concerning for me. I haven’t fully made my decision on whether or not I will send him or not,” said Crystal Radar, Wichita mom.

Ascension Via Christi Pediatrician, Dr. Amy Seery says locally there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases among children.

“As we see our children returning to more community type activities including in-person school their risk of coming in contact with the novel coronavirus will go up,” said Seery.

Dr. Seery said symptoms in children are wide-ranging from cough, difficulty breathing, fatigue, and muscle aches. She said a fever appears less often in children, but they could have a sore throat more often than adults or even an upset stomach.

“Early childhood children don’t tend to be super-spreaders that they may come in contact with but may not necessarily be the person who’s responsible for a cluster type event, however when we get to middle school and high school-aged we know that these age groups are just as good at spreading the infection as adults,” said Seery.

Dr. Seery stresses the importance of maintaining social distancing, wearing masks and continuing to follow CDC guidelines.

