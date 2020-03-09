1  of  15
Patient with COVID-19 admitted to The University of Kansas Health System

Coronavirus in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The University of Kansas Health System confirmed Monday that they are treating a patient that was announced on Saturday with COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus. 

The patient from Johnson County is doing well according to doctors at the University of Kansas. The woman, who is under 50, traveled to the Northeast U.S. but officials have not released any other details about her travel.

According to the hospital, the woman is in a special area of the facility designed to prevent the spread of the virus. The woman went into a negative airflow room.

The woman’s family members are in voluntary quarantine and are healthy, so Norman said he didn’t expect them to suffer any consequences from the disease. State officials had said previously the woman reported feeling ill March 1, started wearing a mask and was tested last Monday or Tuesday.

So far, there is only one coronavirus case in Kansas.

Chief Medical Officer Steve Stites, Director of Inpatient Critical Care and Infectious Diseases Dana Hawkinson and Secretary of the KDHE Lee Norman held the conference.

