PCR tests for COVID-19 to be offered at Wichita’s Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University will begin offering free PCR tests at Wichita Eisenhower Airport on Thursday, July 1. The tests will be conducted in the space under the mezzanine next to the Aviator’s Café.

The test, a simple, no-swab, saliva sample, takes just a few minutes and can be done before boarding or while waiting to pick up baggage from the carousel after returning home. Results of the test will be available online in less than 24 hours.

Hours of testing will be 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, expanding to 9 a.m. – Midnight seven days a week beginning on Wednesday, July 14.

Students from WSU’s National Institute for Research & Digital Transformation will be conducting the tests.

The service is not intended to be a community-testing site for the public but will be available to passengers and their families and to airport tenant employees.

Free testing for the public is available at the Wichita State University Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory at 4174 S. Oliver. For additional information, please visit wichita.edu/mdl.