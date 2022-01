We have more mild sunshine on the way. Temperatures this morning are chilly but above average. We will follow this unseasonable trend with many highs reaching the 60s. There will be a few clouds around at times and any breeze that is able to pick up will be light.

This happens ahead of our next system. It does not look like much now in the western third of the country but it will bring gusty winds, colder air, and a chance of snow into our weekend.