‘People need to start restricting themselves’: Sedgwick County sees second largest spike in COVID-19 cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – This week KSN News spoke with Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne about the increasing positivity rate. We asked her how she believes Sedgwick County got to this percentage and what this means moving forward.

She said although there is no ‘clear’ reason as to why the positivity rates have increased within the last few weeks. Byrne said it’s difficult to figure out where the virus is spreading.

If patients don’t share that willingly, officials are left in the dark. However, she said from the information doctors have received people may be spreading it more frequently through church services, weddings, and sporting events.

“The concern with that is if there are numerous cases from one area from one office from one church, then there could be spread occurring amongst members, and that’s where you have an outbreak or what we call clusters,” said Byrne.

And now that we’re moving into the holiday season with a higher positivity rate, health officials are warning against traditional in-person gatherings and celebrations.

