1  of  2
Breaking News
Wichita woman missing since April found dead in Sumner County Former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer has died
Live Now
Watch KSN News at 6

Person who attended June 1 protest in Topeka tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A protester who attended a demonstration over the death of George Floyd in downtown Topeka last week has tested positive for the coronavirus, health official say.

According to a news release from the Shawnee County Health Department, the person attended June 1 protests at the city’s Law Enforcement Center, The Topeka Capital-Journal reports.

The department encourages anyone who attended protests that day to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms. New data released Friday shows that the state has 11,047 cases, up 2% or 235 from Wednesday.

The state health department also said that the number of COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began rose by three to 243.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories