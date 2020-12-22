Pfizer vaccines bring relief to rural healthcare facilities

SOUTHWEST, Kan. (KSNW) – Healthcare workers are welcoming the arrival of the Pfizer vaccine to western Kansas. They’re now working against the clock to vaccinate their frontline workers.

Hospitals in Colby, Hays, Liberal, Dodge City and Garden City are among many healthcare facilities that have secured the first shipments of the vaccine.

The vaccines were shipped to classified central locations with deep freezers and then transported to rural hospitals in cold storage packaging.

“They couriered them to us in a refrigerator. So once we got them, they were only good for five days with the Pfizer. Which is why we had to get all the doses done Friday and today,” said Evan Wilson, Pharmacy Director at Western Plains Medical Complex.

Pfizer was the first vaccine to make it to the area and as several healthcare workers in the area receive their first of two doses, they’re saying it’s a step forward in a long road ahead.

In the southwest region, Garden City’s St. Catherine Hospital and Dodge City’s Western Plains Medical Complex are major healthcare hubs for the region.

Collectively, the facilities are currently caring for nearly 20 patients hospitalized by COVID; St. Catherine Hospital, 14 patients. Western Plains Medical Complex, 5 patients.

For Robert Rosin, a medical professional with 35 years of experience, he says this year has been the most challenging of his career.

“On earth, it’s as close to a medical nightmare as you can imagine,” said Dr. Robert Rosin, Internal Medicine Physician at St. Catherine Hospital and Siena Medical.

But the facilities are seeing relief.

Over the past few days, St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City along with Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital in Ulysses, care facilities managed under Centura Health, have administered 391 Pfizer COVID vaccines to their nearly 700 frontline workers. This is a big jump from the initial 168 vaccines the care facilities had initially received.

As for Western Plains Medical Complex, they’ve been working to give 85 doses to their 260 employees.

“I’m very reassured that we finally have something to prevent it,” said Wilson.

Both hospitals report there have been no allergic reactions following the injections, and doctors say it could be the beginning of the end of the pandemic.

“Getting the vaccine when it’s available is going to probably be the dealbreaker for this virus,” said Rosin.

This week the state is expecting to distribute 17,550 Pfizer vaccines to the National Pharmacy Partnership along with 49,000 Moderna vaccines to undisclosed locations due to safety and security reasons.

As for a timeline on when hospitals can expect more doses for those employees that haven’t been vaccinated, it’s still unknown. But with large shipments of vaccines expected to go out this week, there is hope in the air.