Click here for coronavirus updates

Pittsburg State reports cluster of coronavirus cases

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:
pittsburg state university1_1537729256384.jpg.jpg

(File picture)

PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) — Pittsburg State University says it has tested 87 students who had coronavirus-like symptoms. Of those, 23 tested positive, and 38 students are currently in isolation. In addition, two faculty or staff members also are infected.

The Bryant Student Health Center ran the tests between Aug. 25 and Aug. 31. The center’s director of operations says it can only report on students who tested at the health center.

Some students may be getting tested at the Crawford County Health Department or other locations. Quarantine numbers are managed solely by the Crawford County Health Department. Numbers change daily.

The NCAA no longer requires student-athletes to be tested, but Intercollegiate Athletics at Pittsburg State will test as needed and when health officials recommend it.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories