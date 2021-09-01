Pittsburg State reports cluster of coronavirus cases

PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) — Pittsburg State University says it has tested 87 students who had coronavirus-like symptoms. Of those, 23 tested positive, and 38 students are currently in isolation. In addition, two faculty or staff members also are infected.

The Bryant Student Health Center ran the tests between Aug. 25 and Aug. 31. The center’s director of operations says it can only report on students who tested at the health center.

Some students may be getting tested at the Crawford County Health Department or other locations. Quarantine numbers are managed solely by the Crawford County Health Department. Numbers change daily.

The NCAA no longer requires student-athletes to be tested, but Intercollegiate Athletics at Pittsburg State will test as needed and when health officials recommend it.