Pittsburg State University announces masks will be required

PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) – Pittsburg State University has announced measures that will continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on campus and in the community during the current spike caused by the delta variant. The academic year begins Aug. 16.

Masks

Effective Aug. 4, all faculty, staff, students, and visitors will be required to wear masks while indoors regardless of vaccination status if they are in classrooms or indoor gathering spaces where social distancing is not possible. Masks are not required if alone in workspaces and offices, nor in public spaces where social distancing is possible.

The policy will be reviewed every two weeks and rescinded when no longer necessary to protect public health and reduce the strain on the local healthcare system.

The announcement comes on the heels of last week’s recommendation by the CDC and the announcement by Gov. Laura Kelly that masks be worn in state buildings in counties that have a substantial or high rate of transmission. Crawford County is one of those counties.

Wichita State University and Kansas State University also have returned to a mask mandate.

Vaccines

The university has encouraged and continues to encourage faculty, staff, and students to get vaccines. Vaccines are free and available on campus at the Bryant Student Health Center, and locally at the Crawford County Health Department, the Community Health Center of SEK, SEK Urgent Care, Dillon’s, Lindburg Pharmacy North & South, Walmart Supercenter, and Walmart Neighborhood Market.

The university will offer incentives to students who get vaccinated; details will be announced soon.

Tests

For students who will live in residence halls, prior to moving in the Office of University Housing has asked that they either submit proof of vaccination, show that they have had the virus since March 2021, or had a negative test within 72 hours of arrival, or they will be required to take a COVID test when they arrive for Move-In Day.