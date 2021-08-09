COVID-19 vaccine incentive at Pittsburg State University includes a $500 scholarship, chance for $8,500 grand prize

PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) – Pittsburg State University is offering students financial incentives to get COVID-19 vaccines.

Students with regular on-campus classes in Pittsburg who provide proof of vaccination by Sept. 17 will each receive a $500 scholarship and be entered to win one of two $8,500 grand prizes that are equivalent to a semester’s worth of full tuition, fees, meals, and housing.

To be eligible, students must have received both shots of either Pfizer or Moderna, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine. To meet the Sept. 17 deadline, that means starting the vaccination process by Aug. 20 for Moderna and Aug. 27 for Pfizer, which require a four-week and three-week waiting period between doses, respectively.

All scholarships and grand prizes will be applied to the Spring 2022 semester. For those who graduate in December, it will be applied to the Fall 2021 semester and a refund issued, if applicable.

The incentive applies to undergraduate students, graduate students, international students, and any other student who regularly attends classes on campus.

Vaccines are available for free at the Bryant Student Health Center and at many locations.