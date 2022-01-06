Plan for faster COVID-19 testing being worked on in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The surge in COVID-19 cases leads to a rise in testing.

First, there is an issue of people getting an appointment. Many testing slots are booked in just an hour after opening, and if you make it to a testing site, some people are waiting in line for hours.

Commissioners are looking to open an emergency testing site. They are also encouraging more businesses to sign up to test their employees and then drop those tests at WSU’s Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory.

“We are trying to get their west campus on Maize Road to open another site so we will have another location people can do to, which would be huge in just allowing us to collect more samples every day,” said Sedgwick County Commissioner Sarah Lopez.

The lab can test 10,000 samples a day. However, it currently does not have the capacity to collect that many.

“If KDHE will not pay for opening this second site then that is when the county is going to look at what we can do to make sure that it can still happen,” said Lopez.

The county is creating a QLess system at the WSU testing site. That way, instead of waiting in line for hours, people can have a time slot to get tested.

