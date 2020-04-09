Plumbers help Wichitans avoid a commode crisis during coronavirus pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As many of you are spending more time than ever at home, you may be using your facilities more than usual, and that’s exactly why the plumbing industry is essential.

The owner of Bowers Plumbing in Wichita said business has remained steady, and they are doing what they can to protect their customers and crews.

Owner Kendall Cooper said from the second they roll up on all job sites, they wear gloves.

He said their employees are also equipped with protective masks.

Those are the steps the company is taking out in the neighborhoods, and that’s after customers are screened from the second their calls come in.

“We want to know have they been exposed, have they been asked to quarantine by a doctor, have they tested positive, have they traveled out of state out of the country, and if they have, we want to take appropriate considerations,” Bowers Plumbing Owner Kendall Cooper said.

He said customers have been very appreciative, that they are going through those extra precautions.

“If they’ve been exposed, we are not going to go in the house,” Cooper said. “If they have traveled and have been quarantined, then they need to be wearing masks or stay out of the house, while we are in the house.”

Cooper said his number one tip to keep your system flowing smoothly is to only flush toilet paper!

“If you don’t have toilet paper, because you are not one of those fortunate people who can get the one bundle when you get to the grocery store, if you have to use something other than toilet paper, don’t put it down the toilet,” Cooper said.

Cooper said in the case of anything, other than toilet paper, it is not a question of if it will clog the drain, it is when.

Even wipes that claim to be flush-safe, should not be flushed.

Cooper said those wipes are a nuisance to sewer lines, regardless of the age of your system.

He said they can get caught on a stray root or pipe joint, and will eventually cause a build-up, which then leads to a major clog.

Cooper also offered this advice, if you are using a lot more water than usual, and you have a floor drain in your basement, you need to keep an eye on it.

He said that is going to be the first place your water is going to back up.

If it has been a while since you’ve had your system cleaned, Cooper said you should get a maintenance cleaning.

He said it is way easier to clean and maintain your plumbing, rather than deal with it, once it is clogged.

