Posible exposición al COVID-19 en la tienda del condado de Finney

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Health officials said Monday that Kansas needs thousands of more coronavirus test swabs to run the number of tests they would like.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment labs are running 200-300 tests per day, but with a recently acquired testing machine, the state could be running up to 1,000. The state's top doctor said the lack of small, plastic, breakaway nasal swabs are preventing it.