Position elimination and furloughs at The Cosmosphere in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Cosmosphere in Hutchinson has eliminated four staff positions and placed other employees on furlough, a spokesperson with the museum confirmed Thursday. 

Since mid-March, the Cosmosphere has been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic — the main reason behind these recent furloughs.

Since its inception in 1962, visitors from across the globe have come to visit the Cosmosphere in Hutchinson. Their attractions include the Hall of Space Museum, the Justice Planetarium, and the Carey Digital Dome Theater among other things.

