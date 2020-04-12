Click here for coronavirus updates

Positive case of COVID-19 confirmed at the Wichita Work Release Facility

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Sunday, the Executive Director of Public Affairs for the Kansas Department of Corrections, Randall Bowman, confirmed a positive COVID-19 case at the Wichita Work Release Facility(WWRF).

No other information was released about the patient.

Bowman says half of the population at the WWRF will be transported over to the Lansing Correctional Facility.

Lansing Correctional Facility

