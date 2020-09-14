Click here for coronavirus updates

Power 93.5 host thanks fans for words of encouragement during battle with COVID-19 related illness

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita radio listening community received a shock in the form of an update from a local station about a beloved on-air personality battling pneumonia due to COVID-19.

Power 93.5 shared a post to social media with morning host “The Hitman” Greg Williams in the hospital. Williams is battling bilateral pneumonia due to COVID-19 according to the Facebook post.

William’s morning show co-host Carla said in the message, “It’s been a very trying time and we want to first say thank you to all of our loyal Power 93.5 listeners and family. The reality of the situation is this pandemic has affected all of us in some shape or form.”

The radio personality also posted to Facebook thanking fans, friends, and family for keeping him in their thoughts and prayers and gave positive updates about his health.

“I love you guys! I will be home soon. I am happy to share with all of you that the doctors have just left my room with good news,” Williams posted. “My oxygen levels have significantly improved. If I stay the current course I should be able to go home early this week!”

