Practice will look different for fall sports

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – It is almost game time for high school football and practices for fall sports kick-off Monday, but that season will look a lot different for athletes.

At Salina South High School, wiping down the gear and social distancing are guidelines the football team has been following during summer camp, but when practice for the cougars begins on Monday, they will have to tackle more precautions.

Salina South Athletic Director Ken Stonebraker said all athletes will have their temperature taken before practice and face masks are a must when social distancing is not possible.

“We’re trying to put in measures in place to keep our kids as safe as we can, but we still want to get them the opportunity to compete and it’s a difficult task,” said Stonebraker.

For volleyball, upcoming tournaments will be split between two gyms.

For football, head coach Sam Sellers said it means ditching some drills, less team bonding, and requiring face masks.

“The kids just kind of keep them on all the time and again I think they know how important it is and they want to play games and they know that those are the steps they need to take to get that done,” said Salina South High School Head Football Coach Sam Sellers.

Sellers said it also means fewer players going to aways games, limiting the number of people in the locker room and when Monday arrives, Salina South High School has helmets with face masks attached.

While it’s not ideal, sellers said his team is just happy to be on the field.

“You don’t know what tomorrow is going to bring so we just have to enjoy the moment,” said Sellers.

