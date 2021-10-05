Click here for coronavirus updates

Prairie Hills Middle School in Hutchinson implements stage 2 protocols due to rise in COVID cases

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Prairie Hills Middle School in Hutchinson implemented stage 2 protocols dues to a rise in COVID-19 cases. The protocols are effective starting today.

The active case count is 14 after nine new cases were identified.

  1. All staff and students (and visitors) will be required to wear a mask inside PHMS for 2 weeks – starting Tuesday, October 4 and ending Sunday, October 17.
  2. All new close contacts that may be identified in the next two weeks will not be eligible for the Stay to Learn testing and must serve the 8-day or 10-day quarantine. This is due to being at full capacity with daily testing at PHMS.
  3. All students and staff will be asked to wash/sanitize hands at the beginning of each hour. Hand sanitizer is available in every classroom and at the entrances of our building.
  4. Those students already in the Stay to Learn testing protocol will continue to test every morning. We are just not able to add any more students into this protocol for the next two weeks.

